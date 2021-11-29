Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arhaus Inc (NASDAQ:ARHS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on Arhaus in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Arhaus in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company.

Shares of ARHS opened at $10.18 on Monday. Arhaus has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

