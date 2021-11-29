Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Arhaus in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $10.18 on Monday. Arhaus has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $14.00.

Arhaus Inc is a lifestyle brand and omni-channel retailer of premium home furnishings. The company offers assortment of heirloom quality products. Arhaus Inc is based in BOSTON HEIGHTS, Ohio.

