Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Short Interest Up 204.0% in November

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, a growth of 204.0% from the October 31st total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of Arista Networks stock traded up $1.38 on Monday, reaching $126.35. 40,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,878. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.10. The firm has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.22. Arista Networks has a 1-year low of $65.52 and a 1-year high of $134.14.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANET. Argus boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen upped their target price on Arista Networks from $108.25 to $133.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Arista Networks from $81.25 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Arista Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.86.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 106 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.41, for a total value of $56,541.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 6,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.25, for a total value of $863,136.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 597,382 shares of company stock worth $199,069,433 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 16.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

