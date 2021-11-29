Arlington Partners LLC Acquires New Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 588 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.47.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $56.75 on Monday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $38.94 and a 12 month high of $60.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.71 and a 200-day moving average of $53.45.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 22.75%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 34.61%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

