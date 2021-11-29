Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a growth of 113.5% from the October 31st total of 3,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMP. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Armata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Armata Pharmaceuticals by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 91,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Armata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of ARMP traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.12. The stock had a trading volume of 679 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,132. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $10.48. The firm has a market cap of $111.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. Armata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 90.20% and a negative net margin of 594.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Armata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for the treatment of drug-resistant bacterial infections. The company was founded on May 9, 2019 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.