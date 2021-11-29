Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Raises Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from Arrow Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Arrow Financial has raised its dividend payment by 4.0% over the last three years. Arrow Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 36.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Arrow Financial to earn $2.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.7%.

Shares of NASDAQ AROW opened at $35.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.08. The company has a market cap of $566.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.69. Arrow Financial has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $38.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $36.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.69 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arrow Financial will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arrow Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

In other Arrow Financial news, Director Raymond F. O’conor sold 800 shares of Arrow Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.57, for a total value of $29,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 11.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Financial during the third quarter worth $286,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Arrow Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

