Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Short Interest Update

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a decline of 77.1% from the October 31st total of 111,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

Shares of AOTVF opened at $1.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average is $0.98. Ascot Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $1.33.

Ascot Resources Ltd. is an exploration company, which engages in the exploration of gold, silver and copper in North America. Its projects include Premier, Red Mountain, and Non-Gold Assets. The company was founded on May 20, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.