Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2021

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a decline of 77.1% from the October 31st total of 111,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of AOTVF opened at $1.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average is $0.98. Ascot Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.67 and a fifty-two week high of $1.33.

Ascot Resources Company Profile

Ascot Resources Ltd. is an exploration company, which engages in the exploration of gold, silver and copper in North America. Its projects include Premier, Red Mountain, and Non-Gold Assets. The company was founded on May 20, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.