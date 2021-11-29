Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for Ascot Resources in a research report issued on Thursday, November 25th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.20. Desjardins also issued estimates for Ascot Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Ascot Resources alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$1.85 price target on shares of Ascot Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ascot Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of AOT opened at C$1.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.21, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.20. Ascot Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.84 and a 12 month high of C$1.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$473.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.27.

About Ascot Resources

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

Read More: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Ascot Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascot Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.