Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Short Interest Update

Astellas Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a decline of 54.7% from the October 31st total of 140,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Astellas Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

OTCMKTS ALPMY opened at $16.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.94. Astellas Pharma has a 12 month low of $13.96 and a 12 month high of $18.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Astellas Pharma, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, import, and export of pharmaceutical products. Its products focus on therapeutic fields that include transplantation, immunology, infectious diseases, urology, oncology, neuroscience, diabetic complications, and metabolic diseases.

