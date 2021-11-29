Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Director Thomas G. Rosencrants Sells 14,720 Shares

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) Director Thomas G. Rosencrants sold 14,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $949,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Atlanticus stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $62.56. 103,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,858. The company has a market capitalization of $944.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.34. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $91.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.87.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The credit services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $203.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.32 million. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 95.81% and a net margin of 22.98%. As a group, analysts expect that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 8.51 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATLC shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlanticus in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Atlanticus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlanticus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Atlanticus from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATLC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Atlanticus by 45.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 575.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 209.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 475.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the third quarter worth $78,000. 15.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

