Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Shares Gap Up to $62.73

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $62.73, but opened at $66.24. Atlanticus shares last traded at $64.77, with a volume of 803 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ATLC shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Monday. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Atlanticus from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlanticus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlanticus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $969.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.64.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The credit services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $1.10. Atlanticus had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 95.81%. The firm had revenue of $203.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.32 million. Equities analysts forecast that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mack F. Mattingly sold 5,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $319,718.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Atlanticus by 45.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 575.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 209.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 475.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Atlanticus in the third quarter worth about $78,000. 15.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC)

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

