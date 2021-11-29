Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) Short Interest Up 267.2% in November

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, an increase of 267.2% from the October 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas Copco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Atlas Copco from SEK 540 to SEK 530 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Atlas Copco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Copco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.00.

Get Atlas Copco alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $60.85 on Monday. Atlas Copco has a twelve month low of $50.17 and a twelve month high of $70.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Copco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Copco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.