Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) Short Interest Up 131.7% in November

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 131.7% from the October 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 70,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS:AFHIF opened at $0.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day moving average of $0.45. Atlas Financial has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.60.
