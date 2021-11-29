Atlas Protocol (ATP) Market Cap Reaches $2.87 Million

Atlas Protocol (CURRENCY:ATP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Over the last seven days, Atlas Protocol has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a total market cap of $2.87 million and $402,222.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Atlas Protocol alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00063399 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00072932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.64 or 0.00095501 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,420.86 or 0.07587907 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,473.92 or 1.00363910 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Atlas Protocol

Atlas Protocol was first traded on November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. The official message board for Atlas Protocol is medium.com/@atlasp . The official website for Atlas Protocol is atlasp.io . Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

Buying and Selling Atlas Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atlas Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Atlas Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Atlas Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Atlas Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Atlas Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.