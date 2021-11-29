Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Insider Acquires £19,800 in Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) insider Michael Tobin bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 990 ($12.93) per share, for a total transaction of £19,800 ($25,868.83).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Michael Tobin bought 2,500 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,000 ($13.07) per share, for a total transaction of £25,000 ($32,662.66).

On Tuesday, October 19th, Michael Tobin acquired 140 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,030 ($13.46) per share, for a total transaction of £1,442 ($1,883.98).

On Thursday, October 14th, Michael Tobin acquired 1,904 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,050 ($13.72) per share, for a total transaction of £19,992 ($26,119.68).

On Monday, September 13th, Michael Tobin acquired 3,614 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 827 ($10.80) per share, for a total transaction of £29,887.78 ($39,048.58).

LON:BOOM opened at GBX 970 ($12.67) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,025.20 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 884.74. Audioboom Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 185 ($2.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,160 ($15.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of £152.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.49.

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United states. Its platform allows partners to embed, share through social channels, and re-syndicate their content; and to monetize their audio through live in-reads, as well as the dynamic insertion of pre, mid, and post roll audio adverts and video ads.

