Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Shares Gap Down to $22.62

Aura Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:AURA)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.62, but opened at $19.90. Aura Biosciences shares last traded at $18.88, with a volume of 425 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Aura Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Aura Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company developing a novel technology platform based on virus-like drug conjugates to target and destroy cancer cells selectively while activating the immune system. The company’s lead product candidate includes AU-011. Aura Biosciences Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

