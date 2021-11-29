Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CAO Stephen W. Hope Sells 109 Shares

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephen W. Hope also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 8th, Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of Autodesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52.

ADSK stock traded up $6.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $261.15. 3,190,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,640. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.79. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.05 and a 1-year high of $344.39. The company has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.04, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

