Autus Asset Management LLC Acquires 45,907 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Autus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 268.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,979 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 45,907 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for 1.4% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $13,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 151.7% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 19.24% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In related news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.68, for a total transaction of $2,086,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total value of $19,869,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,222,940. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $321.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a market cap of $804.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.31 and its 200 day moving average is $213.86.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Securities increased their price target on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays increased their price target on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wedbush downgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.78.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.