Autus Asset Management LLC Acquires 7,650 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Autus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 196,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.4% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 275,871 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,457,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% during the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 90,597 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.2% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.2% during the second quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $51.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $86,060.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,613.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,662 shares of company stock worth $252,898. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

