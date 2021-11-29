Autus Asset Management LLC Buys 227 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Autus Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $165.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.25. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $136.02 and a 1 year high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

