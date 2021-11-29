Autus Asset Management LLC Buys 243 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Autus Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $6,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 264,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 19.7% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 99,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

MTN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $360.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $298.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.30.

NYSE MTN opened at $336.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.96. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.41 and a 12-month high of $376.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($3.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.04. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.82) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 164.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.17%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.77, for a total transaction of $335,175.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total transaction of $1,605,915.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,826,789. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

