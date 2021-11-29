Autus Asset Management LLC Has $16.44 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Autus Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,561 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 1.8% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $16,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total transaction of $27,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $765.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Adobe from $610.00 to $736.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.80.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $670.00 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $420.78 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $319.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.76, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $630.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $605.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

