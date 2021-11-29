Autus Asset Management LLC Sells 748 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Autus Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 64,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the period. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $8,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XYL. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 22.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 75,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,970,000 after buying an additional 13,936 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 1,745.6% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in Xylem by 5.2% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 22,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Xylem by 4.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $242,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,238 shares of company stock valued at $9,130,296. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $122.64 on Monday. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.63 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The firm has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.09, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $127.54 and a 200 day moving average of $125.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

Several analysts have commented on XYL shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.73.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

