Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) CAO Shefali A. Shah Sells 25,000 Shares

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) CAO Shefali A. Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $543,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AVYA stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.40. 1,465,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,499. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.41 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $34.06.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 79.31% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Avaya by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,055,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,689,000 after buying an additional 3,504,405 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Avaya in the third quarter worth about $53,532,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Avaya by 2,590.0% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,423,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,383 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Avaya by 67.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,090,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,522 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avaya by 18.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,058,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,481,000 after buying an additional 1,275,951 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVYA shares. Barclays downgraded Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Avaya from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.91.

Avaya Company Profile

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.

