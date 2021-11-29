Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) CAO Shefali A. Shah Sells 25,000 Shares

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) CAO Shefali A. Shah sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $543,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
AVYA stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.40. 1,465,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,499. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.41 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $34.06.
Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 79.31% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AVYA shares. Barclays downgraded Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Avaya in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Avaya from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet raised Avaya from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avaya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.91.
Avaya Company Profile
Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global business communications company, which engages in the provision of business collaboration and communication solutions. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products and Solutions segment includes unified communications and contact center platforms, applications and devices.
