Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.17% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AXLA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Axcella Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

NASDAQ:AXLA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.95. 311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,560. The company has a current ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day moving average is $3.39. The firm has a market cap of $114.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.48. Axcella Health has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $6.84.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axcella Health will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Axcella Health by 31.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 17,287 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Axcella Health by 579.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 79,049 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Axcella Health by 129.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 89,115 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in Axcella Health during the second quarter worth about $100,000. 63.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

