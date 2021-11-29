Axiom Investment Management LLC Invests $354,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,068,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,193 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,639,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fiserv by 4.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,073,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,466,326,000 after acquiring an additional 981,275 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Fiserv by 59.7% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,389,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,286,306,000 after buying an additional 172,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Denis Oleary acquired 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.99 per share, with a total value of $998,296.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $193,728.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,934 shares of company stock worth $2,286,829 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FISV. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.28.

Shares of FISV stock traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.99. 87,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,449,654. The company has a market cap of $63.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $104.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.36. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.06 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

