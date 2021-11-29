Axiom Investment Management LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,302,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,195,782,000 after purchasing an additional 359,689 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,178,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,168,718,000 after purchasing an additional 560,349 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,736,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,445,102,000 after buying an additional 620,061 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in PayPal by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,846,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,944,000 after buying an additional 366,457 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in PayPal by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after buying an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David W. Dorman purchased 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $186.47 per share, with a total value of $288,469.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.38, for a total value of $2,063,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,102,758. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $184.92. 336,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,949,273. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $217.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $264.76.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $364.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.13.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

