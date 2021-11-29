Axiom Investment Management LLC Makes New $868,000 Investment in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,721 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000. GlaxoSmithKline accounts for 0.9% of Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.2% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6,413 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.6% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 44,223 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 9.9% in the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.3% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.5% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 25,126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSK traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.24. 94,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,724,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $111.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 52-week low of $33.53 and a 52-week high of $43.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.18.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. On average, analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.5234 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.29%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

