Axiom Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Axiom Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGK. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $971,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $500,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 95,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,028,000 after acquiring an additional 68,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGK traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.79. The stock had a trading volume of 224,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,309,590. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.98. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.71 and a fifty-two week high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

