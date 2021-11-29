Axiom Investment Management LLC Sells 279 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Axiom Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 24.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth $320,000. Camden National Bank raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 38,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $277.19. 71,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,163,944. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.23. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $216.18 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.