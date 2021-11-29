Azuki (AZUKI) Market Cap Reaches $690,637.77

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 29th. Azuki has a market cap of $690,637.77 and $76,803.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Azuki has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Azuki coin can currently be bought for about $0.0612 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.67 or 0.00062971 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.04 or 0.00072195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.59 or 0.00095452 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,379.30 or 0.07520114 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,528.85 or 1.00505407 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

