Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,716 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,716 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.5% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 118,102 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 519,889 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $60,271,000 after acquiring an additional 10,156 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 33.7% in the second quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 8,017 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 239,116 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $27,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock opened at $125.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $105.32 and a 12 month high of $131.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.78.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.67%.

In related news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $2,969,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,858 shares of company stock valued at $6,011,502 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.94.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

