Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 1.2% in the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 388,249 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,678,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the third quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the second quarter worth $2,547,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 41.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,157,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,942,000 after purchasing an additional 918,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 25.8% in the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 92,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 18,886 shares during the last quarter. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Black Stone Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Black Stone Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Black Stone Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.05.

Shares of BSM opened at $11.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 52-week low of $6.63 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $59.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.22 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 30.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 370.37%.

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $74,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

