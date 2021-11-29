Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $81.30 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

