Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Down to $3.26

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.26, but opened at $3.08. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.0031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.67%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BBDO. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 27.6% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 84.5% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Bradesco by 100.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 46,901 shares during the last quarter.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

