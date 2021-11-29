Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Down to $3.26

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.26, but opened at $3.08. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $30.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.0031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.67%.
Banco Bradesco Company Profile (NYSE:BBDO)
Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.
