Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.150-$-0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $115.70 million-$120.70 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.50 million.Bandwidth also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.740-$0.780 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND traded down $2.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.28. 11,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,989. Bandwidth has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $196.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.79, a P/E/G ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.44.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.19% and a positive return on equity of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $130.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Bandwidth’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Bandwidth will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAND. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Bandwidth from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $149.85.

In other news, CEO David A. Morken sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total value of $31,106.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $39,560.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,661 shares of company stock worth $133,324. 11.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bandwidth stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,077 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.05% of Bandwidth worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

