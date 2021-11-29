Bangor Savings Bank Acquires 479 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,016 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.5% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 51,947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 71.0% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 5,894 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $45.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.89 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day moving average of $49.53. The company has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

