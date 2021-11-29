Bangor Savings Bank Buys 479 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,016 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 203.8% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 425.7% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

WBA opened at $45.90 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.53. The company has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.52. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.89 and a 1 year high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.53% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

