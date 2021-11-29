Bangor Savings Bank Has $491,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 164,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 61,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 38,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the period.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $81.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.45. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $81.21 and a 52 week high of $83.47.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%.

