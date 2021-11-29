Bangor Savings Bank Invests $279,000 in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP)

Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after buying an additional 19,889 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 40,855 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 64,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN in the 2nd quarter valued at $889,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 31,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN stock opened at $28.94 on Monday. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a fifty-two week low of $20.31 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.04.

