Bangor Savings Bank Purchases 1,468 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Diageo by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Diageo by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 458,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in Diageo by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. 9.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Investec upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $201.81 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.60. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $153.67 and a twelve month high of $210.15.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

