Bangor Savings Bank Reduces Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bangor Savings Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HFR Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,613,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,685,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,925,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,426,000 after purchasing an additional 175,552 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,316,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $229.62 on Monday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.31 and a 52 week high of $241.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $96.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 47.31%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.86%.

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $247.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.29.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.