Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 66,220 Shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) by 366.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,220 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.45% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF worth $5,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 63.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 94.5% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth about $105,000.

FPXI stock opened at $61.43 on Monday. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $79.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%.

