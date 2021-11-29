Bank of America Corp DE Has $6.18 Million Stock Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 11.95% of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF worth $6,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JHMH opened at $49.04 on Monday. John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $41.40 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.92.

