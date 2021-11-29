Bank of America Corp DE Sells 38,502 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,635 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 38,502 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $5,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CCS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the second quarter valued at $1,129,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 8.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 149.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after acquiring an additional 32,318 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 0.7% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 97,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the second quarter valued at $57,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CCS opened at $71.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.10. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.82 and a 12 month high of $83.20.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $958.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.95 million. Century Communities had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 4.80%.

CCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Century Communities from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Century Communities from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Century Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.17.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc engages in the development, design, construction, marketing and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It operates through the following business segments: West, Mountain, Texas, Southeast, and Wade Journey Homes. The West segment refers to Southern California, Central Valley, Bay Area and Washington.

