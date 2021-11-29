Bank of America Corp DE Sells 460,094 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 72.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460,094 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $6,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 190.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 41.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a C$40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

In other news, CEO Stephen W. Beard acquired 1,000 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.84 per share, with a total value of $32,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte acquired 21,500 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $709,285.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ATGE stock opened at $30.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -438.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.97 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.50.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.12). Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

