Bank of America Corp DE Sells 59,532 Shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,532 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.99% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $6,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 346,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after buying an additional 30,093 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 697,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,222,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 101.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 39,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 20,011 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 221.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 117,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 80,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $834,000.

Get iShares MSCI Singapore ETF alerts:

EWS stock opened at $22.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.51. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 1 year low of $21.08 and a 1 year high of $24.52.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.