Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Short Interest Down 53.5% in November

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a decrease of 53.5% from the October 31st total of 4,730,000 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 579,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMO. Barclays raised shares of Bank of Montreal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$150.00 to C$152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.36.

Shares of NYSE BMO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.79. 42,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,836. The firm has a market cap of $69.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.29. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $72.16 and a twelve month high of $112.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Marathon Capital Management boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 7,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

