Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.51 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of BNS opened at $64.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $78.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $48.69 and a 12 month high of $68.02.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BNS shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,099 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

