Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

BKNIY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bankinter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bankinter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.26.

BKNIY stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779. Bankinter has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $9.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.64.

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

